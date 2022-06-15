WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 14, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-Jun-22 10-Jun-22 9-Jun-22 8-Jun-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.111533 0.111589 0.111073 0.111299
Euro 0.78532 0.789501 0.797917 0.798107
Japanese yen 0.005564 0.005562 0.005525 0.005592
U.K. pound 0.916357 0.928622 0.930903 0.931732
U.S. dollar 0.751143 0.746361 0.742732 0.743186
Algerian dinar 0.005133 0.005115 0.005105 0.005103
Australian dollar 0.531484 0.532984 0.535243
Botswana pula 0.061293 0.062172 0.062241 0.062056
Brazilian real 0.146248 0.149781 0.151748 0.152589
Brunei dollar 0.540119 0.54045 0.539855 0.54046
Canadian dollar 0.584144 0.587419 0.592652
Chilean peso 0.000896 0.000902 0.000904 0.000896
Czech koruna 0.031762 0.031957 0.032314 0.032391
Danish krone 0.105558 0.106132 0.10726 0.107293
Indian rupee 0.009612 0.009588 0.009548 0.009562
Israeli New Shekel 0.222508 0.222577
Korean won 0.000593 0.000592 0.000591
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44991 2.42604 2.42752
Malaysian ringgit 0.170134 0.169666 0.16911 0.169194
Mauritian rupee 0.017025 0.016979 0.016921 0.016981
Mexican peso 0.036726 0.03745 0.03787 0.037937
New Zealand dollar 0.47506 0.477447 0.478059 0.481101
Norwegian krone 0.076081 0.077787 0.078367 0.078712
Omani rial 1.93168 1.93286
Peruvian sol 0.198237 0.198115 0.19813
Philippine peso 0.014186 0.014097 0.014041 0.014043
Polish zloty 0.169907 0.172119 0.173682 0.173221
Qatari riyal 0.206358 0.204047 0.204172
Russian ruble 0.012918 0.01272 0.01234
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200305 0.198062 0.198183
Singapore dollar 0.540119 0.54045 0.539855 0.54046
South African rand 0.046778 0.047766 0.048608 0.048453
Swedish krona 0.07461 0.075409 0.075565 0.075783
Swiss franc 0.756629 0.760429 0.759634 0.760331
Thai baht 0.021577 0.021528 0.021518 0.021553
Trinidadian dollar 0.111093 0.110457 0.109743 0.109832
U.A.E. dirham 0.202242 0.202365
Uruguayan peso 0.018733 0.018859 0.018863 0.018824
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
