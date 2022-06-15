WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 14, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Jun-22 10-Jun-22 9-Jun-22 8-Jun-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.111533 0.111589 0.111073 0.111299 Euro 0.78532 0.789501 0.797917 0.798107 Japanese yen 0.005564 0.005562 0.005525 0.005592 U.K. pound 0.916357 0.928622 0.930903 0.931732 U.S. dollar 0.751143 0.746361 0.742732 0.743186 Algerian dinar 0.005133 0.005115 0.005105 0.005103 Australian dollar 0.531484 0.532984 0.535243 Botswana pula 0.061293 0.062172 0.062241 0.062056 Brazilian real 0.146248 0.149781 0.151748 0.152589 Brunei dollar 0.540119 0.54045 0.539855 0.54046 Canadian dollar 0.584144 0.587419 0.592652 Chilean peso 0.000896 0.000902 0.000904 0.000896 Czech koruna 0.031762 0.031957 0.032314 0.032391 Danish krone 0.105558 0.106132 0.10726 0.107293 Indian rupee 0.009612 0.009588 0.009548 0.009562 Israeli New Shekel 0.222508 0.222577 Korean won 0.000593 0.000592 0.000591 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44991 2.42604 2.42752 Malaysian ringgit 0.170134 0.169666 0.16911 0.169194 Mauritian rupee 0.017025 0.016979 0.016921 0.016981 Mexican peso 0.036726 0.03745 0.03787 0.037937 New Zealand dollar 0.47506 0.477447 0.478059 0.481101 Norwegian krone 0.076081 0.077787 0.078367 0.078712 Omani rial 1.93168 1.93286 Peruvian sol 0.198237 0.198115 0.19813 Philippine peso 0.014186 0.014097 0.014041 0.014043 Polish zloty 0.169907 0.172119 0.173682 0.173221 Qatari riyal 0.206358 0.204047 0.204172 Russian ruble 0.012918 0.01272 0.01234 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200305 0.198062 0.198183 Singapore dollar 0.540119 0.54045 0.539855 0.54046 South African rand 0.046778 0.047766 0.048608 0.048453 Swedish krona 0.07461 0.075409 0.075565 0.075783 Swiss franc 0.756629 0.760429 0.759634 0.760331 Thai baht 0.021577 0.021528 0.021518 0.021553 Trinidadian dollar 0.111093 0.110457 0.109743 0.109832 U.A.E. dirham 0.202242 0.202365 Uruguayan peso 0.018733 0.018859 0.018863 0.018824 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

