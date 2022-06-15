ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 15 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 14, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          204.50    205.50   DKK                 28.34    28.44
SAUDIA RIYAL         54.40     55.00   NOK                 20.32    20.42
UAE DIRHAM           55.70     56.20   SEK                 19.89    19.99
EURO                213.00    215.00   AUD $              141.00   143.00
UK POUND            247.00    250.00   CAD $              157.50   159.00
JAPANI YEN         1.50405   1.52405   INDIAN RUPEE         2.30     2.60
CHF                 204.11    205.11   CHINESE YUAN        29.50    31.50
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

