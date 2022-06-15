Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
15 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 14, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 204.50 205.50 DKK 28.34 28.44
SAUDIA RIYAL 54.40 55.00 NOK 20.32 20.42
UAE DIRHAM 55.70 56.20 SEK 19.89 19.99
EURO 213.00 215.00 AUD $ 141.00 143.00
UK POUND 247.00 250.00 CAD $ 157.50 159.00
JAPANI YEN 1.50405 1.52405 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 204.11 205.11 CHINESE YUAN 29.50 31.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments