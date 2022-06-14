ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England set 299 to win second Test against New Zealand

AFP 14 Jun, 2022

NOTTINGHAM: England need 299 runs to win the second Test against New Zealand and seal the three-match series after dismissing the visitors for 284 in their second innings at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

In-form Daryl Mitchell made 62 not out as New Zealand added valuable runs after resuming on 224-7.

All four results are still possible with a minimum of 72 overs left on an enthralling final day at Trent Bridge.

A win for Ben Stokes’s team requires the highest successful run chase at Trent Bridge. The existing record is England’s 284-6 against New Zealand in 2004.

Test world champions New Zealand are painfully aware that England have already knocked off the 277 required to beat them in the final innings of the first Test at Lord’s.

England are aiming for a first Test series victory since January 2021 as Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum look to start their reign in style after a gloomy period for the national team.

A dramatic collapse in the evening session on day four had left New Zealand with a precarious lead of 238, giving England unexpected hope of a memorable success.

But Mitchell, unbeaten on 32 overnight, and number 11 Trent Boult (17) put on 35 for the last wicket to leave the match delicately balanced.

England will need to score at over four an over to win, although New Zealand will be without the services of injured pace bowler Kyle Jamieson.

New Zealand England Test match second Test

Comments

1000 characters

England set 299 to win second Test against New Zealand

New all-time low for rupee, US dollar closes over 205

Govt accuses PTI, says funds embezzled during Imran Khan's tenure

FATF grey-list: Pakistan’s delegation leaves for Berlin

K-Electric power tariff hiked by Rs5.28 per unit

Pakistan's B2B platform Dastgyr grabs $37mn investment in Series A round

SBP says Cash Reserve Requirement does not apply on housing, construction finance targets

In hottest city on Earth, mothers bear brunt of climate change

Aaj News staff member Nafees Naeem returns home

FM Bilawal departs for Iran on two-day official visit

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

Read more stories