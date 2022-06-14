ANL 10.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.09%)
AVN 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.76%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
GGGL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.46%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.72%)
MLCF 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.74%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
PTC 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
TRG 76.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.69%)
UNITY 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks finish flat, Shanghai rises

AFP Updated 14 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed Tuesday barely moved but recovered from an early loss following the previous day’s hefty drop, while mainland Chinese markets ended well up thanks to bargain-buying in the afternoon.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.41 points to 21,067.99.

Hong Kong stocks close sharply lower

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.02 percent, or 33.36 points, to 3,288.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.19 percent, or 4.01 points, to 2,089.11.

Hong Kong shares

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks finish flat, Shanghai rises

Miftah says IMF lending critical to averting default

FATF grey-list: Pakistan’s delegation leaves for Berlin

K-Electric power tariff hiked by Rs5.28 per unit

Power sector: ECC approves Rs50bn as advance against subsidy claims

‘Average tariff of all Discos be notified as uniform tariff’

Pakistan's B2B platform Dastgyr grabs $37mn investment in Series A round

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

Aaj News staff member Nafees Naeem returns home

FM Bilawal departs for Iran on two-day official visit

Punjab budget 2022-23: PA pandemonium prevents budget presentation

Read more stories