Hong Kong stocks finish flat, Shanghai rises

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed Tuesday barely moved but recovered from an early loss following the previous day’s hefty drop, while mainland Chinese markets ended well up thanks to bargain-buying in the afternoon.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.41 points to 21,067.99.

Hong Kong stocks close sharply lower

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.02 percent, or 33.36 points, to 3,288.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.19 percent, or 4.01 points, to 2,089.11.