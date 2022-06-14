ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.32%)
ASL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.74%)
AVN 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
GGL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
MLCF 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PRL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
PTC 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.49%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,041 Increased By 14.9 (0.37%)
BR30 14,735 Increased By 155.6 (1.07%)
KSE100 40,926 Increased By 46.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,612 Increased By 43.8 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares open with more losses

AFP 14 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened lower Tuesday to extend the previous day’s sharp losses as investors grow increasingly worried that decades-high inflation will force the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates quicker than initially thought.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.35 percent, or 284.04 points, to 20,783.54.

Hong Kong stocks close sharply lower

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.96 percent, or 31.34 points, to 3,224.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 1.06 percent, or 22.11 points, to 2,063.00.

Hong Kong shares

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares open with more losses

Miftah says IMF lending critical to averting default

FATF grey-list: Pakistan’s delegation leaves for Berlin

K-Electric power tariff hiked by Rs5.28 per unit

Punjab budget 2022-23: PA pandemonium prevents budget presentation

Power sector: ECC approves Rs50bn as advance against subsidy claims

‘Average tariff of all Discos be notified as uniform tariff’

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

Aaj News staff member Nafees Naeem returns home

FM Bilawal departs for Iran on two-day official visit

KP govt presents Rs1,332bn budget

Read more stories