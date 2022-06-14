Hong Kong shares open with more losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened lower Tuesday to extend the previous day’s sharp losses as investors grow increasingly worried that decades-high inflation will force the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates quicker than initially thought.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.35 percent, or 284.04 points, to 20,783.54.

Hong Kong stocks close sharply lower

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.96 percent, or 31.34 points, to 3,224.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 1.06 percent, or 22.11 points, to 2,063.00.