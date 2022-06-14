ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC bench adjourns PTI appeals till 15th

Recorder Report 14 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: A larger bench of the Lahore High Court adjourned to June 15 the proceedings in appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as the counsel for Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz continued his arguments on Monday.

Earlier, the counsel of Hamza Shahbaz argued that the then governor failed to fulfill his constitutional obligation by refusing to administer oath to the newly-elected chief minister. He said the governor had no power to examine any controversy regarding the election of chief minister.

On a court query about the fate of chief minister if votes of the defectors were not counted as per the Supreme Court’s opinion, the counsel said the opinion rendered by the apex court could not be enforced retrospectively. He further said that the detailed decision of the apex court was yet to be issued. The PTI in its appeal argued that the court had no jurisdiction to issue directions to the president of Pakistan and the governor.

A single bench on April 22 last had ruled that the governor could not refuse oath to a newly-elected chief minister of a province and expected that the president of Pakistan would nominate any person to administer oath to CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz.

The same bench on April 27 on another petition of Hamza Shahbaz had advised the Punjab governor to ensure completion of the process of administration of oath to the CM-elect, either himself or through his nominee within a day.

The third order was passed by another single bench on a third petition of Hamza Shahbaz wherein the speaker of National Assembly was asked to administer oath to Hamza Shahbaz as Chief Minister Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC PTI Punjab Governor Chief Minister Punjab PMLN Hamza Shahbaz

Comments

1000 characters

LHC bench adjourns PTI appeals till 15th

Post-budget bloodbath: KSE-100 suffers one of 2022's worst falls, plunges 1,135 points

Rupee plunges to Rs203.86 against dollar amid IMF uncertainty

S&P 500 sinks 3.9%, ending in 'bear market' on inflation worries

Pakistan can turn into agricultural giant, but sector needs attention: Imran Khan

KP unveils Rs1,332 billion budget with focus on 'self-sufficiency'

Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Russia becomes India's second biggest oil exporter, trade sources

Pakistan at fourth place, overtake India in ICC ODI rankings

Dozens of companies, small business groups back US bill to rein in Big Tech

Dasu project will trigger new era of socioeconomic development in country: Khursheed Shah

Read more stories