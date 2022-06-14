Zardari, Shujaat discuss political issues

LAHORE: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Monday and discussed the country’s political and economic situation apart from affairs concerning the present coalition government and future political cooperation.

Sources said that Asif Zardari enquired about the health of senior politician and expressed good wishes for him.

He also expressed gratitude to the PML-Q president for his support. He said that both the federal ministers of PML-Q are important part of national government. Federal Ministers - Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Salick Hussain and Ch Shafay Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022