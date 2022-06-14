Karachi: Sindh govt to ban old buses

KARACHI: Sindh transport department has announced to ban old and outdated buses plying in Karachi after the completion of mass transit projects. This was announced by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the portfolio of the transport and mass transit department.

In a statement, Memon said that the provincial government had conveyed the decision to the representative associations of the operators of public transport services in the city. “Thousands of buses are being brought to Karachi for which talks have been held with China and Turkey”, he said. He further said that People’s Bus Service would begin in Karachi in the current month.

He further shared: “Work on the Red Line project in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank is in full swing while a proposal has also come up on the Blue Line project”. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon had set a May 30 deadline for the completion of the project.

The Orange Line BRT project was launched by former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in June 2016 to facilitate about 50,000 residents of Orangi Town. The Orange Line bus project will cover a distance of four kilometres from the Orangi Municipal Office to Matriculation Board Chowrangi. A total of 20 buses would run under this system.