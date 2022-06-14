Markets
Shipping Intelligence
14 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 13, 2022).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 12-06-2022
Shalamar Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Op-3 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 10-06-2022
Lahore Mogas Shipping Corp.
B-1 Al Shaffiah Disc. Wilhelmsen 12-06-2022
Chemical Ships Services
B-2 CNC Disc. Alpine Mariner 09-06-2022
Dream Chemical Services
B-9/B-8 Cosco Disc. Load Cosco Shippinh 12-06-2022
Antwerp Container Lines Pakistan
B-11/B-12 TM Lustrous Disc. Soya Indus Shipping 31-05-2022
Bean Seeds Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 Swan Load Rice Ocean 12-06-2022
Services
Nmb-1 Malki 2 Load Rice Al Faizan 04-06-2022
International
Nmb-2 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N. S Shipping 25-06-2022
Lines
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19 Dolphin 21 Load Rice Ocean World 09-06-2022
Pvt. Ltd
B-25/B-24 AT 27 Disc. Rock Costal Shipping 10-06-2022
Phosphate Services
B-25 Juist Disc. General Gulf Maritime 12-06-2022
Cargo Services Pak Ltd
B-26/B-27 Msc Disc. Load msc Agency 12-06-2022
Sarya III Container Pakistan
B-28/B-29 Diyala Disc. Load X-Press Feeders 12-06-2022
Container Shipping Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-3 Cma Cgm Disc. Load Cma Cgm 12-06-2022
Berlioz Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Diyala 13-06-2022 Disc. Load X-Press Feeders
Container Shipping Agency
Cma Cgm Berlioz 13-06-2022 Disc. Load Cma Cgm
Container Pakistan
Msc Sarya III 13-06-2022 Disc. Load Msc Agency
Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Chem 13-06-2022 D/4000 Alpine Marine
Antares Chemical Services
Northern 13-06-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Dexterity Pakistan
Tomini 13-06-2022 L/50000 Gac Pakistan
Felicity Cement Pvt, Ltd
Ps Queen 14-06-2022 L/26000 Trans Maritime
Molasses Pvt, Ltd
Snoopy 14-06-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
Hyundai 14-06-2022 D/L Container United Marine
Privilege Agencies
Yantian 14-06-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Long Beach 14-06-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt, Ltd
Trader
Oel Kedarnath 14-06-2022 D/L Container East Wind
Shipping Company
Paniz 14-06-2022 L/1750 Rice Balochistan Shipping
Co Pvt Ltd
Pu To Hai 14-06-2022 L/55000 Clinkers Sea Trade Shipping
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Independent
Spirit 13-06-2022 Container Ship -
Chem Houston 13-06-2022 Tanker -
Kota Megah 13-06-2022 Container Ship -
M.T Karachi 13-06-2022 Tanker -
Summer 7 13-06-2022 Tanker -
Safeen Pioneer 13-06-2022 Container Ship -
Hafnia Danube 13-06-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
