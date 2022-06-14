KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 13, 2022).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 12-06-2022 Shalamar Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Op-3 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 10-06-2022 Lahore Mogas Shipping Corp. B-1 Al Shaffiah Disc. Wilhelmsen 12-06-2022 Chemical Ships Services B-2 CNC Disc. Alpine Mariner 09-06-2022 Dream Chemical Services B-9/B-8 Cosco Disc. Load Cosco Shippinh 12-06-2022 Antwerp Container Lines Pakistan B-11/B-12 TM Lustrous Disc. Soya Indus Shipping 31-05-2022 Bean Seeds Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 Swan Load Rice Ocean 12-06-2022 Services Nmb-1 Malki 2 Load Rice Al Faizan 04-06-2022 International Nmb-2 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N. S Shipping 25-06-2022 Lines ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-19 Dolphin 21 Load Rice Ocean World 09-06-2022 Pvt. Ltd B-25/B-24 AT 27 Disc. Rock Costal Shipping 10-06-2022 Phosphate Services B-25 Juist Disc. General Gulf Maritime 12-06-2022 Cargo Services Pak Ltd B-26/B-27 Msc Disc. Load msc Agency 12-06-2022 Sarya III Container Pakistan B-28/B-29 Diyala Disc. Load X-Press Feeders 12-06-2022 Container Shipping Agency ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saptl-3 Cma Cgm Disc. Load Cma Cgm 12-06-2022 Berlioz Container Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Diyala 13-06-2022 Disc. Load X-Press Feeders Container Shipping Agency Cma Cgm Berlioz 13-06-2022 Disc. Load Cma Cgm Container Pakistan Msc Sarya III 13-06-2022 Disc. Load Msc Agency Container Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Chem 13-06-2022 D/4000 Alpine Marine Antares Chemical Services Northern 13-06-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Dexterity Pakistan Tomini 13-06-2022 L/50000 Gac Pakistan Felicity Cement Pvt, Ltd Ps Queen 14-06-2022 L/26000 Trans Maritime Molasses Pvt, Ltd Snoopy 14-06-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Hyundai 14-06-2022 D/L Container United Marine Privilege Agencies Yantian 14-06-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan Long Beach 14-06-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt, Ltd Trader Oel Kedarnath 14-06-2022 D/L Container East Wind Shipping Company Paniz 14-06-2022 L/1750 Rice Balochistan Shipping Co Pvt Ltd Pu To Hai 14-06-2022 L/55000 Clinkers Sea Trade Shipping ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Independent Spirit 13-06-2022 Container Ship - Chem Houston 13-06-2022 Tanker - Kota Megah 13-06-2022 Container Ship - M.T Karachi 13-06-2022 Tanker - Summer 7 13-06-2022 Tanker - Safeen Pioneer 13-06-2022 Container Ship - Hafnia Danube 13-06-2022 Tanker - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022