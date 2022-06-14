ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
Recorder Report 14 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 13, 2022).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
OP-1              M.T            Disc.          Pakistan Nation    12-06-2022
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.
Op-3              M.T            Disc.          Pakistan Nation    10-06-2022
                  Lahore         Mogas          Shipping Corp.
B-1               Al Shaffiah    Disc.          Wilhelmsen         12-06-2022
                                 Chemical       Ships Services
B-2               CNC            Disc.          Alpine Mariner     09-06-2022
                  Dream          Chemical       Services
B-9/B-8           Cosco          Disc. Load     Cosco Shippinh     12-06-2022
                  Antwerp        Container      Lines Pakistan
B-11/B-12         TM Lustrous    Disc. Soya     Indus Shipping     31-05-2022
                                 Bean Seeds     Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         Swan           Load Rice      Ocean              12-06-2022
                                                Services
Nmb-1             Malki 2        Load Rice      Al Faizan          04-06-2022
                                                International
Nmb-2             Al Imran 2     Load Rice      N. S Shipping      25-06-2022
                                                Lines
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19              Dolphin 21     Load Rice      Ocean World        09-06-2022
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-25/B-24         AT 27          Disc. Rock     Costal Shipping    10-06-2022
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-25              Juist          Disc. General  Gulf Maritime      12-06-2022
                                 Cargo          Services Pak Ltd
B-26/B-27         Msc            Disc. Load     msc Agency         12-06-2022
                  Sarya III      Container      Pakistan
B-28/B-29         Diyala         Disc. Load     X-Press Feeders    12-06-2022
                                 Container      Shipping Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-3           Cma Cgm        Disc. Load     Cma Cgm            12-06-2022
                  Berlioz        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Diyala            13-06-2022     Disc. Load                   X-Press Feeders
                                 Container                    Shipping Agency
Cma Cgm Berlioz   13-06-2022     Disc. Load                           Cma Cgm
                                 Container                           Pakistan
Msc Sarya III     13-06-2022     Disc. Load                        Msc Agency
                                 Container                           Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Chem              13-06-2022     D/4000                         Alpine Marine
Antares                          Chemical                            Services
Northern          13-06-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Dexterity                                                            Pakistan
Tomini            13-06-2022     L/50000                         Gac Pakistan
Felicity                         Cement                              Pvt, Ltd
Ps Queen          14-06-2022     L/26000                       Trans Maritime
                                 Molasses                            Pvt, Ltd
Snoopy            14-06-2022     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
Hyundai           14-06-2022     D/L Container                  United Marine
Privilege                                                            Agencies
Yantian           14-06-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Long Beach        14-06-2022     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt, Ltd
Trader
Oel Kedarnath     14-06-2022     D/L Container                      East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Paniz             14-06-2022     L/1750 Rice             Balochistan Shipping
                                                                   Co Pvt Ltd
Pu To Hai         14-06-2022     L/55000 Clinkers          Sea Trade Shipping
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Independent
Spirit            13-06-2022     Container Ship                             -
Chem Houston      13-06-2022     Tanker                                     -
Kota Megah        13-06-2022     Container Ship                             -
M.T Karachi       13-06-2022     Tanker                                     -
Summer 7          13-06-2022     Tanker                                     -
Safeen Pioneer    13-06-2022     Container Ship                             -
Hafnia Danube     13-06-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

