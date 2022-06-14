ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

14 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (June 13, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
262,293,465           159,636,224         8,099,645,891           5,917,985,768
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     442,592,022       (514,841,699)       (72,249,677)
Local Individuals          5,027,765,366     (4,322,129,074)        705,636,291
Local Corporates           3,788,229,250     (4,421,615,865)      (633,386,614)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

