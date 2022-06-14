KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (June 13, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
262,293,465 159,636,224 8,099,645,891 5,917,985,768
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 442,592,022 (514,841,699) (72,249,677)
Local Individuals 5,027,765,366 (4,322,129,074) 705,636,291
Local Corporates 3,788,229,250 (4,421,615,865) (633,386,614)
