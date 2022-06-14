KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd 08-06-2022 10-06-2022 75%(i) 06-06-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd# 08-06-2022 15-06-2022 15-06-2022
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd 10-06-2022 16-06-2022
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 14-06-2022 16-06-2022 15%(ii) 10-06-2022
AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd 14-06-2022 16-06-2022 100%(i) 10-06-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd ** 09-06-2022 17-06-2022
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd# 11-06-2022 18-06-2022 18-06-2022
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd# 15-06-2022 22-06-2022 22-06-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd# 17-06-2022 23-06-2022 23-06-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd# 17-06-2022 23-06-2022 23-06-2022
Atlas Honda Ltd 10-06-2022 24-06-2022 150%(F) 08-06-2022 24-06-2022
Karam Ceramics Ltd * 19-06-2022 25-06-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-06-2022 26-06-2022
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd# 20-06-2022 27-06-2022 27-06-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd# 21-06-2022 27-06-2022 27-06-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd# 21-06-2022 28-06-2022 28-06-2022
ZIL Ltd# 22-06-2022 28-06-2022 28-06-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd# 22-06-2022 28-06-2022 28-06-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 16-06-2022 29-06-2022
Honda Atlas Cars(Pakistan) Ltd 17-06-2022 29-06-2022 70%(F) 15-06-2022 29-06-2022
Power Cement Ltd# 22-06-2022 29-06-2022 29-06-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd# 22-06-2022 29-06-2022 29-06-2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd# 22-06-2022 29-06-2022 29-06-2022
The Bank of Punjab# 23-06-2022 29-06-2022 29-06-2022
Security Investment Bank Ltd# 23-06-2022 29-06-2022 29-06-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd# 23-06-2022 29-06-2022 29-06-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-06-2022 30-06-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd# 22-06-2022 30-06-2022 30-06-2022
Silkbank Ltd 23-06-2022 30-06-2022 NIL 30-06-2022
First National Equities Ltd# 23-06-2022 01-07-2022 01-07-2022
Systems Ltd# 24-06-2022 01-07-2022 01-07-2022
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 25-06-2022 01-07-2022
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd 30-06-2022 06-07-2022 226.19% R 28-06-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-06-2022 07-07-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book Closure for Substantial
Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers *
Book Closure for Final profit payment **
