KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== JDW Sugar Mills Ltd 08-06-2022 10-06-2022 75%(i) 06-06-2022 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd# 08-06-2022 15-06-2022 15-06-2022 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd 10-06-2022 16-06-2022 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 14-06-2022 16-06-2022 15%(ii) 10-06-2022 AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd 14-06-2022 16-06-2022 100%(i) 10-06-2022 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd ** 09-06-2022 17-06-2022 Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd# 11-06-2022 18-06-2022 18-06-2022 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd# 15-06-2022 22-06-2022 22-06-2022 Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd# 17-06-2022 23-06-2022 23-06-2022 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd# 17-06-2022 23-06-2022 23-06-2022 Atlas Honda Ltd 10-06-2022 24-06-2022 150%(F) 08-06-2022 24-06-2022 Karam Ceramics Ltd * 19-06-2022 25-06-2022 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-06-2022 26-06-2022 Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd# 20-06-2022 27-06-2022 27-06-2022 Millat Tractors Ltd# 21-06-2022 27-06-2022 27-06-2022 Treet Corporation Ltd# 21-06-2022 28-06-2022 28-06-2022 ZIL Ltd# 22-06-2022 28-06-2022 28-06-2022 Dynea Pakistan Ltd# 22-06-2022 28-06-2022 28-06-2022 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 16-06-2022 29-06-2022 Honda Atlas Cars(Pakistan) Ltd 17-06-2022 29-06-2022 70%(F) 15-06-2022 29-06-2022 Power Cement Ltd# 22-06-2022 29-06-2022 29-06-2022 Faran Sugar Mills Ltd# 22-06-2022 29-06-2022 29-06-2022 Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd# 22-06-2022 29-06-2022 29-06-2022 The Bank of Punjab# 23-06-2022 29-06-2022 29-06-2022 Security Investment Bank Ltd# 23-06-2022 29-06-2022 29-06-2022 Kohat Cement Company Ltd# 23-06-2022 29-06-2022 29-06-2022 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-06-2022 30-06-2022 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd# 22-06-2022 30-06-2022 30-06-2022 Silkbank Ltd 23-06-2022 30-06-2022 NIL 30-06-2022 First National Equities Ltd# 23-06-2022 01-07-2022 01-07-2022 Systems Ltd# 24-06-2022 01-07-2022 01-07-2022 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 25-06-2022 01-07-2022 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 30-06-2022 06-07-2022 226.19% R 28-06-2022 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-06-2022 07-07-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for Substantial

Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers *

Book Closure for Final profit payment **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022