Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 14 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd              08-06-2022   10-06-2022   75%(i)         06-06-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd#                 08-06-2022   15-06-2022                                  15-06-2022
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd       10-06-2022   16-06-2022
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd   14-06-2022   16-06-2022   15%(ii)        10-06-2022
AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd         14-06-2022   16-06-2022   100%(i)        10-06-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd **       09-06-2022   17-06-2022
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd#      11-06-2022   18-06-2022                                  18-06-2022
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd#      15-06-2022   22-06-2022                                  22-06-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd#           17-06-2022   23-06-2022                                  23-06-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd#      17-06-2022   23-06-2022                                  23-06-2022
Atlas Honda Ltd                  10-06-2022   24-06-2022   150%(F)        08-06-2022      24-06-2022
Karam Ceramics Ltd *             19-06-2022   25-06-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-06-2022   26-06-2022
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd#                  20-06-2022   27-06-2022                                  27-06-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd#             21-06-2022   27-06-2022                                  27-06-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd#           21-06-2022   28-06-2022                                  28-06-2022
ZIL Ltd#                         22-06-2022   28-06-2022                                  28-06-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd#              22-06-2022   28-06-2022                                  28-06-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           16-06-2022   29-06-2022
Honda Atlas Cars(Pakistan) Ltd   17-06-2022   29-06-2022   70%(F)         15-06-2022      29-06-2022
Power Cement Ltd#                22-06-2022   29-06-2022                                  29-06-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd#           22-06-2022   29-06-2022                                  29-06-2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd#          22-06-2022   29-06-2022                                  29-06-2022
The Bank of Punjab#              23-06-2022   29-06-2022                                  29-06-2022
Security Investment Bank Ltd#    23-06-2022   29-06-2022                                  29-06-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd#        23-06-2022   29-06-2022                                  29-06-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-06-2022   30-06-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd#        22-06-2022   30-06-2022                                  30-06-2022
Silkbank Ltd                     23-06-2022   30-06-2022   NIL                            30-06-2022
First National Equities Ltd#     23-06-2022   01-07-2022                                  01-07-2022
Systems Ltd#                     24-06-2022   01-07-2022                                  01-07-2022
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd       25-06-2022   01-07-2022
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd                     30-06-2022   06-07-2022   226.19% R      28-06-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd       24-06-2022   07-07-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for Substantial

Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers *

Book Closure for Final profit payment **

