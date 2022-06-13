ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nadal trains on grass in Mallorca two weeks before Wimbledon

AFP 13 Jun, 2022

MADRID: Rafael Nadal trained on grass for the first time on Monday morning, with a light session in Mallorca raising hopes he could overcome his foot injury to play at Wimbledon.

Nadal performed some gentle physical activities during a short, closed session at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca, where the Mallorca Championships begin on Sunday.

The plan is for Nadal to increase the intensity of his training from Tuesday until the end of the week and the 36-year-old will then decide whether to play at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, depending on how his foot responds.

Nadal said his left foot was “asleep” from injections during his victory over Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open on June 5, a win that secured him a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

Nadal then travelled to Barcelona last week to begin “pulsed radiofrequency stimulation”, a treatment aimed at reducing nerve pain.

The treatment means the nerves around the area of Nadal’s injury were “temporarily numb”, a spokesman for the Spaniard said.

Nadal has for years suffered from a problem in his foot called Muller-Weiss syndrome, a rare and degenerative condition affecting bones in the feet.

“I will be there if my body allows it. Wimbledon is a priority, the Grand Slams are a priority,” Nadal said at Roland Garros, when asked about Wimbledon.

“Playing it with anti-inflammatories, yes; with anaesthesia injections, no.”

Nadal has won Wimbledon twice, in 2008 and 2010. His 22 major triumphs puts him two clear of both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the all-time list of male grand slam champions.

Rafael Nadal Wimbledon Mallorca

Comments

1000 characters

Nadal trains on grass in Mallorca two weeks before Wimbledon

Rupee plunges to Rs203.86 against dollar amid IMF uncertainty

Pakistan can turn into agricultural giant, but sector needs attention: Imran Khan

KP unveils Rs1,332 billion budget with focus on 'self-sufficiency'

Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Russia becomes India's second biggest oil exporter, trade sources

Pakistan at fourth place, overtake India in ICC ODI rankings

Dozens of companies, small business groups back US bill to rein in Big Tech

Dasu project will trigger new era of socioeconomic development in country: Khursheed Shah

Oil falls on Beijing’s COVID-19 warning, inflation worries

Lucky to undertake feasibility for renewable energy project at Karachi plant

Read more stories