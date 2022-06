NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling weakened on Monday, undermined by increased demand for hard currency, especially from oil importing companies, traders said.

At 0711 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 117.10/30 to the dollar, compared with Friday’s closing rate of 116.90/117.10.

Kenya’s shilling hits new all-time low due to increased dollar demand

Technical analysis of the shilling’s 14-day and 50-day weighted moving averages shows it is expected to keep weakening in the near term.