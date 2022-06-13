ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
Sterling drops after surprise UK GDP contraction in April

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Sterling fell against the dollar on Monday after data showed Britain’s economy unexpectedly shrank in April, fuelling uncertainty over how fast the Bank of England can hike interest rates to tame inflation without further hurting growth.

The pound was down 0.58% to $1.2247, its lowest level since May 16, after having already suffered two straight weeks of losses as strong US inflation data boosted the greenback and expectations of monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

Sterling set for second weekly decline vs dollar as economic outlook weighs

Adding to the pressure on the pound, the British government is due to present legislation to unilaterally scrap some of the rules that govern post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, a move which is likely to inflame a simmering argument with the European Union.

Sterling

