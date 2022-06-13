Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses

European stocks fell for a fifth straight session on Monday, dragged down by economically sensitive stocks, as a sharp rise in US inflation raised concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.1% by 0712 GMT, hitting a fresh one-month low.

Asian stocks tumbled more than 2%, also hit by a COVID-19 warning from Beijing. Stock markets took cues from a sharp Wall Street sell-off on Friday after data showed the US CPI surged 8.6% in May, its biggest gain since 1981.

Cyclical sectors such as travel & leisure, automakers and oil & gas led morning losses in Europe on fears about a slowing global economy.

Stocks slump further before key US inflation update

Euro zone banks were down 2.8% on disappointment that the European Central Bank did not reveal any tool to support peripheral bonds at its meeting last week.