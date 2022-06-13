ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.67%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.63%)
FNEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
GGGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.88%)
GGL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.85%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.28%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
MLCF 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.02%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.13%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
SNGP 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.13%)
TELE 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.14%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.34%)
TPLP 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.18%)
TREET 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.64%)
TRG 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.08%)
UNITY 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
WAVES 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.31%)
BR30 14,588 Decreased By -427.7 (-2.85%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -1048.9 (-2.5%)
KSE30 15,596 Decreased By -468.8 (-2.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

European stocks fell for a fifth straight session on Monday, dragged down by economically sensitive stocks, as a sharp rise in US inflation raised concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.1% by 0712 GMT, hitting a fresh one-month low.

Asian stocks tumbled more than 2%, also hit by a COVID-19 warning from Beijing. Stock markets took cues from a sharp Wall Street sell-off on Friday after data showed the US CPI surged 8.6% in May, its biggest gain since 1981.

Cyclical sectors such as travel & leisure, automakers and oil & gas led morning losses in Europe on fears about a slowing global economy.

Stocks slump further before key US inflation update

Euro zone banks were down 2.8% on disappointment that the European Central Bank did not reveal any tool to support peripheral bonds at its meeting last week.

European stocks FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses

Rupee plummets to record low at 204 amid IMF uncertainty

Punjab budget faces prospect of deadlock?

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

Ex-PM says Putin 'out of it', Ukraine war could last two years

Lucky to undertake feasibility for renewable energy project at Karachi plant

Oil falls on Beijing’s COVID-19 warning, inflation worries

IT exports: Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Read more stories