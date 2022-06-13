ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.79%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.86%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.63%)
FNEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.97%)
GGL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.85%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.28%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
MLCF 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.02%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.52%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.66%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
SNGP 30.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.87%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.32%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.34%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.13%)
TREET 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.89%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.98%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -139.7 (-3.35%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -421.4 (-2.81%)
KSE100 40,963 Decreased By -1052 (-2.5%)
KSE30 15,594 Decreased By -470.4 (-2.93%)
Japan’s Nikkei posts biggest drop in over 4 months on US inflation woes

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average posted its sharpest drop in more than four months on Monday, ending at a two-week low, after a bigger-than-expected US inflation spike in May sent Wall Street sharply lower on the weekend.

The Nikkei index fell 3.01% to close at 26,987.44, in its biggest fall since Jan. 27. The index also hit its lowest level since May 27.

The broader Topix lost 2.16% to 1,901.06. US stocks posted their biggest weekly drop since January on Friday and ended sharply lower on the day, as a steeper-than-expected rise in US consumer prices in May fuelled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

“Investors were concerned that ongoing inflation is more persistent than they had expected and global central banks would have to take tighter measures to contain it,” said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 5.26% and was the biggest drag on Nikkei, followed by technology investors SoftBank Group, which tanked 6.85%.

Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries lost 4.61% and a robot maker Fanuc fell 3.64%.

Japan’s Nikkei set to snap four sessions of gains on growth worries

Bucking the trend, Kansai Electric rose 2.61% and was the top gainer on Nikkei after the nuclear power plant operator said it would restart a reactor in August, two months ahead of its previous plan. “Japan has some positive cues and its fundamentals are relatively firm, with reopening of the economy and the weakened yen,” Mitsui said.

Department store chain Takashimaya rose 0.66% and airliner ANA Holdings rose 0.41%, as Japan eases restrictions on overseas travellers.

Of the Nikkei components, 189 stocks fell, while 32 rose.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.24 billion, compared to the average of 1.36 billion in the past 30 days.

Nikkei share

