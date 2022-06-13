ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.78%)
AVN 73.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.73%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.78%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
FNEL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
GGGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.72%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.52%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.33%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.42%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.38%)
SNGP 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.41%)
TELE 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.68%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.78%)
TREET 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TRG 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.06%)
UNITY 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.85%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -116 (-2.78%)
BR30 14,714 Decreased By -302 (-2.01%)
KSE100 41,200 Decreased By -814.6 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,684 Decreased By -380.5 (-2.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei hits over 2-week low following Wall Street’s slide

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a more than two-week low on Monday, after a bigger-than-expected US inflation spike in May sent Wall Street sharply lower on the weekend.

By 0219 GMT, the Nikkei index fell 2.8% to 27,042.99, its lowest level since May 27.

The broader Topix lost 2.14% to 1,901.55.

US stocks posted their biggest weekly drop since January on Friday and ended sharply lower on the day, as a steeper-than-expected rise in US consumer prices in May fuelled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

“Investors were concerned that ongoing inflation is more persistent than they had expected and global central banks would have to take tighter measures to contain it,” said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

Nikkei snaps five days of gains as US inflation data looms

The Nikkei, however, held on to the key psychological level of 27,000 in early trade on Monday.

“Japan has some positive cues and its fundamentals are relatively firm, with reopening of the economy and the weakened yen,” Mitsui said.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 3.93% and was the biggest drag on Nikkei, followed by technology investors SoftBank Group, which slipped 4.78%.

Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries lost 3.85% and a robot maker Fanuc fell 3.8%.

Bucking the trend, Kansai Electric rose 3.26% and was the top gainer on Nikkei after the nuclear power plant operator said it would restart a reactor in August, two months ahead of its previous plan.

Department store chain Takashimaya rose 1.18% and rival Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings gained 0.35%, as Japan eases restrictions on overseas travellers.

There were 16 advancers on the Nikkei index, against 205 decliners.

Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei hits over 2-week low following Wall Street’s slide

Punjab budget faces prospect of deadlock?

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

Ex-PM says Putin 'out of it', Ukraine war could last two years

Oil falls, spooked by Beijing COVID warning and inflation concerns

IT exports: Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Dasu project to start generating power by 2026: minister

FATF: German envoy optimistic about Pakistan’s prospects

Read more stories