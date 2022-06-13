BOJ says it will offer additional JGB buying on Tuesday

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan said on Monday it will conduct an additional, unscheduled outright purchase of Japanese government bonds (JGB) on Tuesday.

The central bank said it would offer to buy 500 billion yen ($3.70 billion) worth of notes with maturity of more than five years and up to 10 years.

BOJ’s priority is to support economy with monetary easing

“The BOJ will make changes in the auction schedule and amounts of outright purchases of JGBs as needed, taking account of market conditions,” it said in a statement.