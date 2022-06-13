Shehbaz speaks quite highly of FY23 budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the federal budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 represents a significant improvement in several ways. In a tweet on Sunday, the prime minister said that it has provided more educational opportunities for our youth, particularly from Balochistan and targeted subsidies for financially weak people. The prime minister said more importantly, it has taxed non-productive assets of the rich.

PM Shehbaz lauds economic team for producing ‘best’ budget

