Talks with TTP: PPP constitutes 3-member committee

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has constituted a three-member committee to reach out to other political parties in the Parliament over recent developments in Pakistan’s talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Tahreek Taliban Afghanistan (TTA)

A high-level meeting was jointly chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House in Islamabad on Sunday.

The PPP in its statement on Sunday said that it will raise the issue, jointly with other political parties, in the Parliament.

The PPP special committee has been constituted on party leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Senator Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar.

In continuation of the party meeting on Saturday to discuss the issue of terrorism in the country particularly in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan involving Tahreek Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and the banned TTP, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday named a three-member committee to engage other political parties for taking up the issue in the parliament.

It may be mentioned that after an in depth discussion on the issue on Saturday, the PPP had reiterated its position that the Parliament alone was the best forum for a conversation on the issue.

The PPP said that the party had reiterated that all decisions must be taken by the parliament, and thus, the Parliament must be taken on board.

Bilawal Bhutto in his tweet on Sunday said that PPP held a high-level meeting to discuss the issue of terrorism, particularly in light of recent developments in Afghanistan, with the TTA (Tehreek-i-Taliban Afghanistan) and TTP.

“PPP believes that all decisions must be taken by Parliament. Will be reaching out to allied parties to create consensus on the way forward,” the foreign minister wrote on Twitter.

Last month, the government and the TTP had agreed to extend a ceasefire indefinitely and continue negotiations to find an end to the nearly two decades of militancy.

Senior party leaders Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Murad Ali Shah, Sherry Rehman, Khursheed Shah, Faryal Talpur, Nayyer Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Akhunzada Chattan, Nisar Khuhro and others attended the meeting.

