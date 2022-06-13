ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Dozens of vehicles burnt in Nazarat blaze

INP 13 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The fire eruption in the central vehicle pool, commonly known as Nazarat, in Block-10 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal area in Karachi, engulfed dozens of vehicles parked there. Some six fire tenders and a bouser took part in the firefighting operation as the blaze turned into inferno.

The fire department officials said that after painstaking efforts, the fire had been largely put out and the situation was under control. They added that the cooling process was underway. The officials said they would determine the damage caused by the blaze following the cooling process.

The In-charge of Nazarat, Amir Hasan, claimed that more than 600 case properties including cars, tri-wheel rickshaws and motorcycles were burned out in the fire. However, he doubted that the figure could exceed as there are hundreds of vehicles parked in the Nazarat.

The police officials said many abandoned motorcycles were burned in the incident while a bus, a rickshaw, and several cars had also caught fire. However, the police refrained from telling the exact figure of the damaged vehicles.

However, the police said no casualty was reported in the incident and a probe will be launched to investigate the cause of the fire.

