ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SCF organises seminar on agro entrepreneurship, agri skills

Recorder Report 13 Jun, 2022

HYDERABAD: A seminar on agro entrepreneurships and agriculture skills programme for youth organised by Sindh Community Foundation was held at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam. SCF head Javed Hussain, Professor Ismail Kumbhar of Sindh Agriculture University, Shazia Meer and Zubaida Turk of SCF, and Satar Dahar –trainer were among the speakers.

Before the concluding session certificates were distributed among the 25 young people belonging to different rural areas of Districts Matiari, Jamshoro, and Hyderabad on completion of training course on Solar PV Installation on tubewell & Performance Measurement. Organized by Sindh Community Foundation, with the support of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh in technical cooperation of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

Professor Dr. Ismail Kumbhar of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam was the view that due to technology transfer in the agriculture sector and the usage of alternate energy resources for irrigation water is being frequent replacing the conventional. However local skills to maintain solar-based tube well are hard to find, there is a need to equip young people with these skills so that they would be earning at local level. Training opportunities like SCF did is very much timely green jobs markets.

Javed Hussain Head of SCF said agro-based training has the potential to reduce the poverty and unemployment among young people in rural areas and such training needs to be launched on a wide scale in rural areas to empower youth and promote alternate energy. He said that along sides the theoretical classes on the subject practical and exposure visits were conducted at various agriculture farmers around Hyderabad houses where the solar-based tube-well is installed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Agriculture University Sindh Community Foundation SCF organises seminar agro entrepreneurship agri skills

Comments

1000 characters

SCF organises seminar on agro entrepreneurship, agri skills

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Shehbaz speaks quite highly of FY23 budget

PTI added highest debt, liabilities: Miftah

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

IT exports Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Dasu project to start generating power by 2026: minister

FATF: German envoy optimistic about Pakistan’s prospects

Pakistani, Chinese militaries reaffirm strategic partnership

Read more stories