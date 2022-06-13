SCF organises seminar on agro entrepreneurship, agri skills

HYDERABAD: A seminar on agro entrepreneurships and agriculture skills programme for youth organised by Sindh Community Foundation was held at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam. SCF head Javed Hussain, Professor Ismail Kumbhar of Sindh Agriculture University, Shazia Meer and Zubaida Turk of SCF, and Satar Dahar –trainer were among the speakers.

Before the concluding session certificates were distributed among the 25 young people belonging to different rural areas of Districts Matiari, Jamshoro, and Hyderabad on completion of training course on Solar PV Installation on tubewell & Performance Measurement. Organized by Sindh Community Foundation, with the support of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh in technical cooperation of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

Professor Dr. Ismail Kumbhar of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam was the view that due to technology transfer in the agriculture sector and the usage of alternate energy resources for irrigation water is being frequent replacing the conventional. However local skills to maintain solar-based tube well are hard to find, there is a need to equip young people with these skills so that they would be earning at local level. Training opportunities like SCF did is very much timely green jobs markets.

Javed Hussain Head of SCF said agro-based training has the potential to reduce the poverty and unemployment among young people in rural areas and such training needs to be launched on a wide scale in rural areas to empower youth and promote alternate energy. He said that along sides the theoretical classes on the subject practical and exposure visits were conducted at various agriculture farmers around Hyderabad houses where the solar-based tube-well is installed.

