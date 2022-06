RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has awarded a cash prize to driver of oil tanker Faisal Baloch who last Tuesday saved many precious lives by putting his own life in danger.

He saved people by driving a burning oil tanker for 3 km and taking it away from populated area. To acknowledge the selfless act of courage, he was invited at the Corps HQ Quetta and awarded cash prize on special directions of the Army Chief.