Sports

South Africa limit India to 148-6 in second T20

AFP Updated 12 Jun, 2022

CUTTACK: Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a disciplined bowling attack as South Africa kept down India to 148 for six in Cuttack in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Dinesh Karthik’s unbeaten 30 off 21 balls gave India a late push after they lost regular wickets following South Africa’s decision to field first in Cuttack.

The tourists suffered a pre-match blow when wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was ruled out due to a hand injury, but Rabada gave an early breakthrough in the first over.

He sent back Ruturaj Gaikwad for one to bring up his 50th T20 wicket for South Africa and returned figures of 1-15.

Left-handed opener Ishan Kishan and Iyer then attempted to rebuild the innings in a 45-run partnership that was broken by fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who took two wickets.

Nortje took down Kishan after getting hit for two sixes by the diminutive batsman in his previous over.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj sent back skipper Rishabh Pant in his first over and soon Hardik Pandya’s wicket off Wayne Parnell made India slip further.

But Karthik launched an attack in the final two overs and put on an unbeaten 36-run stand with Harshal Patel, who made 12.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, need 149 to go 2-0 up after they won the opener of the five-match series.

India South Africa Twenty20 Quinton de Kock

