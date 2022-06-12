ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Jun 12, 2022
Zadran and Nabi star as Afghans make 170-5 in T20 against Zimbabwe

AFP Updated 12 Jun, 2022

HARARE: Middle-order batsmen Najibullah Zadran (57) and Mohammad Nabi (43 not out) contributed 100 runs as Afghanistan made 170-5 off 20 overs in a Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday.

Their partnership put on 70 runs for the fourth wicket before Zadran was run out off the first ball of the final over as the tourists chased a series-clinching 2-0 lead in the second of three matches.

Zadran carried on where he left off on Saturday, when his unbeaten 44 earned the Afghans a six-wicket victory in a thrilling run chase.

His 57 on Sunday came off 46 balls and included six fours and one six. It was the seventh half century for the 30-year-old left-hand batter.

Captain and all-rounder Nabi was quicker and more aggressive than Zadran, averaging two runs a ball in an unbeaten 22-ball knock that included one four and four sixes.

Opener Hazratullah Zazai scored 28, laced with three fours and two sixes, before he became the first of three victims of wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva.

Right-arm fast medium pacer Tendai Chatara was the most successful Zimbabwe bowler, capturing the wickets of Zazai and fellow opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1).

