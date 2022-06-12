Afghans win toss and bat as they eye T20 series victory

HARARE: Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat as they sought a Twenty20 series-clinching 2-0 lead over Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

The tourists won the first of three matches by six wickets on Saturday thanks to an unbeaten 44 from Najibullah Zadran.

Afghanistan were unchanged while Zimbabwe made two changes with Tadiwanashe Marumani and Donald Tiripano promoted and Milton Shumba and Blessing Muzarabani omitted.

Zimbabwe want to avoid a whitewash in the white-ball tour having lost the one-day international series 3-0.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Wessley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (capt), Sikandar Raza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva (wkt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wkt), Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood

Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Forster Mutizwa (both ZIM)

TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)