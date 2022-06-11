ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Raza stars as Zimbabwe score 159-8 in T20 against Afghanistan

AFP 11 Jun, 2022

HARARE: Middle-order batsman Sikandar Raza top scored with 45 as Zimbabwe posted 159-8 against Afghanistan on Saturday in the first of three Twenty20 internationals at Harare Sports Club.

Opener Wessley Madhevere (32) and Regis Chakabva (29) were the other Zimbabweans to make significant contributions while six of their teammates failed to reach 10.

Debutant Najit Masood, a right-arm medium pacer, was the most impressive Afghan bowler on a batting-friendly track, taking three wickets, including those of Raza and Chakabva.

Pakistan-born Raza, whose T20 batting average is a modest 13.4, was out to a brilliant catch at third man by Hazratullah Zazai having faced 31 deliveries and struck three fours and two sixes.

A googly from Rashid Khan spelt the end of Madhevere while a leading edge from Chakabva led to him being caught at mid-off by captain Mohammad Nabi.

The first of three T20 internationals follows a one-day international (ODI) series in Harare won 3-0 by Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Twenty20 Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club Sikandar Raza

Comments

1000 characters

Raza stars as Zimbabwe score 159-8 in T20 against Afghanistan

Court accepts pre-arrest bails of PM Shehbaz, son Hamza in money laundering case

Post-budget press conference: Fiscal tightening on the cards

New fiscal year budget based on 'unrealistic assumptions': Shaukat Tarin

Rise in salaries, pensions of govt employees to cost kitty Rs100bn: Miftah

Russia says it has shot down three Ukrainian war planes

Talks with TTP: All decisions must be made by Parliament: Bilawal

PIA suspends flight operation to Damascus

EU's von der Leyen tells Zelenskiy opinion on membership ready next week

Biden says Ukraine's Zelensky 'didn't want to hear' warnings about invasion

PM Shehbaz asks NA speaker to hold discussion on sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Read more stories