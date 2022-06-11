ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Pakistan

PTI leaders: Fawad concerned over issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants

Recorder Report 11 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday expressed concerns over the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants against senior party leaders and workers by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) and termed it a violation of the apex court’s verdict.

Speaking at a presser, after a meeting of the PTI’s political committee, he said that party chairman Imran Khan and the entire leadership expressed concerns over the ATC’s non-bailable arrest warrants for 17 PTI workers which also include some senior leaders.

He said that the ATC issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former ministers, Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood, Yasmin Rashid, and others for allegedly damaging state property during the party’s May 25 long march onto Islamabad.

Chaudhry said that the filing of cases against PTI leadership by the fascist imported regime of Shehbaz Sharif was a sheer violation of the Supreme Court’s decision, as no such case can be filed against peaceful protestors by the ATC.

He noted that no political party in Pakistan ever registered blasphemy cases against its opponents but the imported regime crossed all the limits of decency, as they raided the houses of the people by violating the sanctity of four walls, which was unprecedented. He went on to say that the police subjected the PTI workers of worst torture and teargas shelling, which reminded them of the fascist Narendra Modi who was registering false and fabricated cases against political opponents in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to silence the dissenting voices in the occupied valley. In Pakistan, he added, the Sharif family was treading on the same path because both the Modi and the fascist regime of Sharif had the same approach when it comes to suppressing innocent people.

Reacting to Maryam Safdar’s outbursts against retired army officers, Chaudhry said that Maryam ridiculed the sacrifices rendered by the military officers, which was reprehensible and condemnable. He asked Maryam to be careful while speaking about the heroes of the country.

He said that the imported regime compounded the miseries of the people manifolds through a storm of inflation and unscheduled and prolonged load-shedding amid the scorching heat.

He said that the imported regime completely destroyed Pakistan’s foreign policy, as the rulers visited Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey seeking financial support, but they had to face humiliation and return home empty-handed. The PTI government established relations on the basis of equality which was the reason we initiated a process to ink deal with Russia to procure cheap fuel from Russia. However, he said that a conspiracy was hatched and the PTI government was ousted when everything was moving in the right direction.

“Sharifs and Zardaris have nothing to do with an independent foreign policy as they have stashed their stolen money at foreign banks due to which the West treats them like its personal servants,” he added.

Talking about the budget, Chaudhry said that the budget would further exacerbate the miseries of the inflation-ridden masses, as the imported regime was imposing more taxes. He said that the imported regime paralyzed the country in 60 days completely and brought the economic wheel to a halt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

