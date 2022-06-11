ECP issues new schedule for 2nd phase of LG polls in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a fresh schedule for the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

As per the new schedule, candidates can submit their nomination papers till June 15. The ECP would scrutinize the nomination papers from June 17 to 19. Any complaints against the nominations can be filed latest by June 22, the ECP said.

The final list of nominated candidates will be published on June 29 after completion of all phases, including scrutiny of papers.

In the second phase, local bodies’ elections will be held in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions.

The day of July 24 has been set as the polling day, according to a notification issued by the election monitoring body.

At least 946 candidates from 14 districts have already been elected unopposed in the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh.

Data issued by the ECP shows that a total of 96 candidates from Kashmore Kandhkot, 70 from Kambar Shahdadkot, 135 from Jacobabad, 94 from Shikarpur, and 11 from Larkana, 65 from Mirpurkhas and 65 candidates from Umerkot have been elected unopposed.

The polling for the first phase of the local body election in Sindh will be held on June 26, 2022. The government has ordered deploying rangers to maintain the law and order situation in the local body elections.