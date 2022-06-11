Govt to provide solar panels in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: In a step toward resolving the electricity problems in Balochistan, especially in Gwadar, the federal government announced to provide solar panels to domestic consumers of the port city.

The prime minister announced this while chairing a meeting to review the progress over power transmission lines in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, DG Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar and concerned senior officials.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, in this regard, directed an action plan to be submitted within 10 days. PM Sharif also directed a comprehensive off-grid system for immediate supply of electricity in Gwadar.

He called for the formulation of strategies to set up offshore and onshore wind power projects in Gwadar.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on construction of power transmission lines between Jeewani, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur and Iran.

PM Sharif emphasized speeding up the work of transmission lines in South Balochistan and ordered completion in December this year.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said delay in completion of projects would not be tolerated, and urged the relevant departments to ensure cost-cutting in long term plans.

PM Sharif said an uninterrupted power supply would be ensured to make Gwadar Port the most modern port in the world.

The meeting was informed that short-term and long-term plans regarding transmission lines were being launched. Within six months, the government will be able to supply Gwadar with an additional 100 megawatts of electricity from Iran.

It was informed that the feasibility of Hub-Ormara transmission line was being prepared. An additional 200MW system will be provided after completion of this transmission.