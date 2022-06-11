Development of South Punjab top priority: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the development of south Punjab was one of the priorities of the government for which all possible resources would be utilized.

He expressed these views during a meeting with provincial minister Ali Haider Gilani on Friday. The Governor further said that the PML-N leadership was working with its allies in full unity and cooperation under the best working relationship, and added that the coalition and the government were on the same page for the welfare of the people.

Talking on the occasion, Ali Haider Gilani said that he would use all his abilities for the development of the province and serve the people. He further said that he would play his role in solving the problems of the people of South Punjab.

Moreover, the Governor met former vice chancellor of Lahore College for Women University Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor and Prof Dr Shagufta Naz, former Dean of Sciences. He told the guests that women’s empowerment has always been the priority of the PML-N government.

“Women would be encouraged to hold important positions in women’s universities. As Chancellor, he was keen on the development and promotion of universities. Instructions have been given to fill the vacancies of deans and other important posts without any delay,” he added.

On this occasion, both the professors briefed the Governor about the performance of Lahore College for Women University in the field of education. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery on their remarkable achievement.

