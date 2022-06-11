ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Development of South Punjab top priority: governor

Recorder Report 11 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the development of south Punjab was one of the priorities of the government for which all possible resources would be utilized.

He expressed these views during a meeting with provincial minister Ali Haider Gilani on Friday. The Governor further said that the PML-N leadership was working with its allies in full unity and cooperation under the best working relationship, and added that the coalition and the government were on the same page for the welfare of the people.

Talking on the occasion, Ali Haider Gilani said that he would use all his abilities for the development of the province and serve the people. He further said that he would play his role in solving the problems of the people of South Punjab.

Moreover, the Governor met former vice chancellor of Lahore College for Women University Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor and Prof Dr Shagufta Naz, former Dean of Sciences. He told the guests that women’s empowerment has always been the priority of the PML-N government.

“Women would be encouraged to hold important positions in women’s universities. As Chancellor, he was keen on the development and promotion of universities. Instructions have been given to fill the vacancies of deans and other important posts without any delay,” he added.

On this occasion, both the professors briefed the Governor about the performance of Lahore College for Women University in the field of education. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery on their remarkable achievement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman Development of South Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Development of South Punjab top priority: governor

Jul-Mar period: Outstanding govt guarantees stand at $6.06 billion

1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

Finance Bill laid before Senate amid opposition’s protest

455pc hike in PL proposed

Charitable hospitals’ supplies get ST relief

IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

FPCCI describes budget as ‘apparently satisfactory’

Huge protests in Asia over BJP spokeswoman’s remarks

Rs 1526.6 billion set aside for defence services

Budget an attempt to appease IMF, say analysts

Read more stories