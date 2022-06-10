ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Jun 10, 2022
Murray stuns Tsitsipas to reach Stuttgart semi-finals

AFP 10 Jun, 2022

STUTTGART: Andy Murray stunned top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 on Friday to reach the Stuttgart semi-finals in another pre-Wimbledon boost.

Murray, making his debut at the German venue, will wait for a Saturday opponent as Nick Kyrgios faces Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the day’s last quarter-final.

“It was an amazing atmosphere,” 35-year-old Murray said in his on-court interview after securing a first top five win since 2016.

“Almost full crowd. Beautiful weather today, really nice conditions to play tennis. I thought I did well. He served unbelievably in the first set.

“I felt like I had very few chances, but when he was creating chances on my serve, I stayed strong. I played a really solid tie-break and in the second set, once I was in the rallies, I felt like I was dictating a lot of the points. It was a good performance.”

World number five Tsitsipas saved two match points in the penultimate game, with the Scot finishing off victory a game later with a winner down the line on his third chance.

