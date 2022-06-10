Aamir Liaquat's family moves city court after police refuses to hand over body

The family of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and TV host Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain have approached a Karachi city court after the police refused to hand over the body for a funeral set for Friday afternoon.

However, the court was shut on Friday, Aaj News reported.

The police have said that they will conduct an autopsy of the body under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that deals with procedures needed to be followed in cases of suicide and unnatural death.

The police have barred Chippa welfare association from handing over Aamir Liaquat’s body to the family. It threatened that legal action would be initiated against the organisation if the body was handed over to anyone other than police officers.

Following this, his ex-wife Bushra Iqbal and children Ahmed Aamir and Duaa-e-Aamir approached the city court.

The police have said that a post-mortem can only be stopped by the court's order.

Earlier, his ex-wife Bushra Iqbal had said that funeral prayers would be offered at the Jamia Masjid at Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s Shrine in Karachi at 2pm after Friday prayers. She said Aamir's body will be buried in the vicinity of Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

She also said Aamir’s children have decided against conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The TV personality and politician passed away on Thursday after he was found unconscious at his home in Khudadad Colony.

Reportedly, he had felt uneasiness on Wednesday night but refused to visit the hospital.

It is said that domestic staff rushed to his room after he shouted in pain but the door was locked. They broke the door when they did not receive any reply from him.

Karachi DIG (West) Muqaddas Haider said that there were no signs of torture found on Aamir Liaquat’s body. He added that initial reports show no foul play.