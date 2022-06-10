Business & Finance
Japan PM to visit Toyota headquarters ahead of election, sources say
10 Jun, 2022
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Toyota Motor Corp’s headquarters as early as next week, two people familiar with the matter said, highlighting his push for higher wages ahead of next month’s upper house elections.
Toyota, Japan’s largest and most valuable company, proposed the visit to Toyota city in central Japan, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
