ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
ASL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.98%)
AVN 74.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FNEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
GGGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
GGL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.03%)
HUMNL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.79%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
PTC 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 31.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
TELE 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
UNITY 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.68%)
WAVES 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 4.6 (0.11%)
BR30 14,938 Increased By 6.1 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,835 Increased By 99 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,976 Increased By 26.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan PM to visit Toyota headquarters ahead of election, sources say

Reuters 10 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Toyota Motor Corp’s headquarters as early as next week, two people familiar with the matter said, highlighting his push for higher wages ahead of next month’s upper house elections.

Toyota to cut global production plan by 100,000 in June

Toyota, Japan’s largest and most valuable company, proposed the visit to Toyota city in central Japan, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Japan Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Toyota headquarters

Comments

1000 characters

Japan PM to visit Toyota headquarters ahead of election, sources say

Tough fiscal consolidation measures on the way

Forex, PSEs and banks liabilities not included: $88.8bn external debt recorded at end of March

Actual target 8pc: Revised forecasts put inflation at 11.5-12pc

Tax exemptions cost govt over Rs1.757trn

Lahore ATC issues arrest warrants for Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

Credit to private sector rises to record Rs1.3trn

Survey lists factors behind mammoth trade deficit

Federal Budget today

Fitch raises India outlook to 'stable', maintains rating

Reforms measures in budget to pave way for IMF deal: Miftah

Read more stories