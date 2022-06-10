ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
Lahore ATC issues arrest warrants for Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

  • Warrants issued for allegedly damaging property and attacking law enforcement agencies during the party's long march
BR Web Desk 10 Jun, 2022

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore issued on Friday non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Shafqat Mehmood and Yasmin Rashid, for allegedly damaging property and attacking law enforcement agencies during the party’s long march last month.

The warrants were issued by Judge Abher Gul Khan following a request from Shahdara Police Station.

During the party’s long march on Islamabad last month, police and PTI protesters clashed, resulting in the law enforcers resorting to tear gas shelling in an attempt to clear roads for traffic. The government had also authorised the deployment of Pakistan Army in the Red Zone in Islamabad for protection of important buildings.

Following the demonstration, police from across Pakistan had registered dozens of cases against PTI leaders and workers for violations of Section 144.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for Mian Aslam Iqbal, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Mian Akram Usman, Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Malik Nadeem Abbas, Murad Raas, Yasir Gilani, Hammad Azhar, Andleeb Abbas, and Ijaz Chaudhry.

Former federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood, who recently resigned as the party’s Punjab chief, as well as Yasmin Rashid and Hammad Azhar were among the party members who lead the long march from different points in the country.

Last month, Mahmood had said the long march saw the worst example of police brutality.

“This fascist government is not allowing anyone to exercise their political right and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will be held accountable for brutality,” he had said.

Call elections: Imran gives six-day deadline to government

