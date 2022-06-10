ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
Pakistan

Govt has fulfilled promise of providing cheaper wheat flour to people in KP: PM

APP 10 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the present government had fulfilled the promise of providing wheat flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at low price.

After the provision of cheaper wheat flour in Abbottabad and Peshawar, the supply of cheaper wheat flour will start in other areas of the province very soon, he added.

Talking to his Advisor on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, who called on him here, the PM said that the process of development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stalled over the last eight years, will be taken forward.

He called for immediate redressal of the problems of the masses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, affected by maladministration of the provincial government.

As the current political situation was also discussed in detail in the meeting, the PM directed Engineer Amir Muqam to activate the party organization in the province.

Engineer Amir Muqam appreciated the Prime Minister for fulfilling the promise of providing cheaper wheat flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

