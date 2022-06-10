KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 153,670 tonnes of cargo comprising 115,875 tonnes of import cargo and 37,795 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 115,875 comprised of 65,104 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,989 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,112 tonnes of Flours, 11,782 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 26,888 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,795 tonnes comprised of 27,547 tonnes of containerized cargo, 448 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 9,800 of Mill Scale.

As many as, 6347 containers comprising of 3856 containers import and 2491 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1700 of 20’s and 1044 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 34 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 703 of 20’s and 248 of 40’s loaded containers while 296 of 20’s and 498 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Thursday.

Around, 04 ships namely, MT Karachi, Ym Express, Singapore Bridge and Seaspan Chiba have berthed at Karachi Port.

About 07 ships namely, Osaka, Tarlan, Unipearl, GFS Pride, Xin Yan Tian, Chelsea Providence and Northern Guard have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 08 cargoes namely, MT Lahore, Al Salam II, Chem Houston, Summer 7, Kota Megah, Swan, AT 27 and Juist were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship, MSC Sarya left the Port at 09:00 hour today morning, while 03 more ships, Marangas Troy, Irenes Ray and CMA CGM Pemba are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Wednesday where a cargo volume of 211,141 tonnes, comprising 152,311 tonnes imports cargo and 58,830 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,343` Containers (2,724 TEUs Imports and 2,619 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Bow Titanium and Athenian & another ship, MSC Denise carrying, Acitic Acid and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT Thursday, 9th June-2022.

