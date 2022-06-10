KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 09, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
290,244,688 145,345,178 6,771,702,379 3,787,438,023
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 481,417,970 (683,429,747) (202,011,777)
Local Individuals 5,241,753,288 (5,167,998,989) 73,754,298
Local Corporates 2,074,533,357 (1,946,275,878) 128,257,479
===============================================================================
