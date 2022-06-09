ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
Economic survey report demonstrates performance of PTI govt: Imran Khan

  • Former premier says his govt faced pressure from the IMF but did not let inflation go out of control
BR Web Desk 09 Jun, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that the Economic Survey 2021-22 endorsed the performance of his government, adding that the country was on the path of progress during the past two years, Aaj News reported.

"The tax revenue rose to Rs6 trillion while the exports surged to $32 billion during our tenure. Pakistan was on a path of progress during the last two years which is backed by the figures in the survey," he said while addressing a press conference in response to the economic survey report presented by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

He said that the remittances ballooned to $31 billion because the overseas Pakistanis trusted the PTI government.

Imran Khan said that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was nearly 6 percent during the last couple of years while growth in different sectors was also evident.

Foreign funding case: ECP grills PTI over ‘strange’ donor names

He said that his government took concrete measures to lift the underprivileged class, adding that the people would experience the real taste of inflation in the utility bills of next month.

Imran Khan said that his government faced similar pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but he did not let inflation go out of control.

He maintained that no government other than the PTI had initiated the construction of dams in the country during the past 50 years, adding that the two parties [PPP and PML-N] did not construct any dams during their combined tenure of over 30 years.

The former premier blamed the government for lying about the capacity of electricity production, adding that the government doesn’t have the money to pay for power plants. He asked why there was no load-shedding in the country during PTI’s tenure and if there was any problem with generation capacity.

The PTI chief said that NAB and FIA have been practically abolished today, arguing that this would give liberty to the corrupt people to plunder the country.

He asked the Supreme Court if the amendments in NAB laws go with the spirit of the Constitution.

