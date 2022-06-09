ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,736 Increased By 182.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,950 Increased By 72.8 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kishan powers India to 211-4 in T20 opener against Proteas

AFP Updated 09 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: Opener Ishan Kishan led India’s batting charge with a blazing half-century as the hosts reached 211 for four in the first Twenty20 international against South Africa on Thursday.

The left-handed Kishan smashed 76 off 48 deliveries to lay the foundation of India’s challenging total after they were invited to bat at the start of the five-match series in New Delhi.

South Africa suffered an early blow when Aiden Markram was ruled of the opener with Covid-19 in a series played without pandemic bubble restrictions.

Cricket South Africa said Markram tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and is keeping “well” in his quarantine protocol.

Kishan took on the bowlers and put on key stands including an 80-run second-wicket partnership with Shreyas Iyer who made 36.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the first to go after he survived a dropped catch on 17 only to get out on the next ball off left-arm quick Wayne Parnell. He made 23.

Kishan reached his fifty with a six off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as South Africa looked lacklustre in the field with dropped catches and missed chances.

The diminutive Kishan smashed Maharaj for two sixes and two fours in the 13th over but got out caught on the last ball in another attempt to clear the rope.

Rishabh Pant, who is making his captaincy debut for the national team after KL Rahul was ruled out with an injury on the eve of the match, smashed 29 and put together 46 runs off 18 balls with Hardik Pandya.

Pandya hit an unbeaten 31 off 12 balls as India finished with a flourish in their bid for a record 13th successive T20 win.

India Cricket South Africa T20 Temba Bavuma

Comments

1000 characters

Kishan powers India to 211-4 in T20 opener against Proteas

Economic Survey 2021-22: Miftah hopeful forex reserves will rise to $12bn after China payment

Economic Survey 2021-22: auto sector posts 54% growth

Economic Survey 2021-22: textile sector's growth slows to 3.2%

Joint session of Parliament approves electoral reforms, NAB amendment bills

Pakistan to raise salaries of govt employees in Budget 2022-23: Miftah Ismail

Pakistan to import 3mn tonnes of wheat including from Russia: Miftah Ismail

Reforms in Budget 2022-23 will please IMF, says Miftah Ismail

Economic report demonstrates performance of PTI govt: Imran Khan

KSE-100 jumps 0.44% on budget optimism

Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away

Read more stories