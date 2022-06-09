PM Shehbaz calls for tapping vast potential of Pak-Iran trade, economic cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressed the need for a trade strategy to identify and tap into the vast potential that exists in the areas of economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, APP reported.

The premier said that this can be done by exploring new avenues of collaboration between the two countries.

While meeting with Ambassador of Iran Seyed Ali Mohammad Hosseini the prime minister emphasised that the early finalisation of the Polan-Gwadar project would provide an additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran to Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz thanked Iran for its timely assistance in controlling forest fire in Balochistan, highlighting that it was a testament to the strong fraternal bond that exists between the two countries.

‘Pakistan-Iran trade and economic ties to be strengthened’

The prime minister conveyed his warm greetings to the Iranian leadership and highlighted the importance of close fraternal ties between the two countries, based on shared geography, common heritage and people-to-people linkages.

He also emphasised that in view of the historic relations, the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year should be celebrated by both countries in a befitting manner.

In the regional context, the premier conveyed gratitude for Iran’s consistent support regarding the issue of Kashmir.

He expressed hope that with the continued support of the international community, the people of Kashmir would achieve their right to self-determination, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and their own wishes.

Highlighting the precarious humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister underlined that the people of Afghanistan should be given access to the financial assets frozen internationally.

He appreciated the close coordination between the two countries on the situation in Afghanistan.

Ambassador of Iran, Seyed Ali Mohammad Hosseini reiterated felicitations from the Iranian leadership to the prime minister on the assumption of office and reaffirmed commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He also highlighted close consultations between the two countries on important regional and international issues, including Afghanistan.