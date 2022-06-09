ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,736 Increased By 182.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,950 Increased By 72.8 (0.46%)
Afghanistan set to complete ODI whitewash of Zimbabwe

AFP 09 Jun, 2022

HARARE: Afghanistan bowled out Zimbabwe for 135 in a one-day international (ODI) on Thursday, leaving the tourists well placed to complete a three-victory whitewash at Harare Sports Club.

Only Sikandar Raza (38) and Ryan Burl (21) made meaningful contributions against a six-man Afghan attack, all of whom claimed at least one wicket.

Zimbabwe batted poorly with the team managing just eight fours between them while the lone six came from lower-order batsman Milton Shumba.

Rashid Khan was the most successful Afghan bowler with three wickets while Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi took two each.

strong textZadran century helps Afghanistan to winning 2-0 ODI series lead

Afghanistan, who won the previous ODIs by 60 runs and eight wickets, will replace England in second place in the World Cup Super League if they succeed again.

The top eight Super League finishers secure places at the 2023 World Cup in India, while those who miss out must go through a qualifying tournament with 10 nations chasing two places.

Afghanistan are also scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals in Harare, on June 11, 12 and 14.

Brief scores

Zimbabwe 135 in 44.5 overs (S. Raza 38, R. Burl 21, I. Kaia 16, R. Chakabva 15; R. Khan 3-31, M. Nabi 2-21, F. Farooqi 2-25) vs Afghanistan

