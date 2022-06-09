Afghanistan set to complete ODI whitewash of Zimbabwe

HARARE: Afghanistan bowled out Zimbabwe for 135 in a one-day international (ODI) on Thursday, leaving the tourists well placed to complete a three-victory whitewash at Harare Sports Club.

Only Sikandar Raza (38) and Ryan Burl (21) made meaningful contributions against a six-man Afghan attack, all of whom claimed at least one wicket.

Zimbabwe batted poorly with the team managing just eight fours between them while the lone six came from lower-order batsman Milton Shumba.

Rashid Khan was the most successful Afghan bowler with three wickets while Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi took two each.

Afghanistan, who won the previous ODIs by 60 runs and eight wickets, will replace England in second place in the World Cup Super League if they succeed again.

The top eight Super League finishers secure places at the 2023 World Cup in India, while those who miss out must go through a qualifying tournament with 10 nations chasing two places.

Afghanistan are also scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals in Harare, on June 11, 12 and 14.

Brief scores

Zimbabwe 135 in 44.5 overs (S. Raza 38, R. Burl 21, I. Kaia 16, R. Chakabva 15; R. Khan 3-31, M. Nabi 2-21, F. Farooqi 2-25) vs Afghanistan