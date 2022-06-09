ANL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.88%)
ASC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.86%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 75.15 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (3.96%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.27%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.67%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.26%)
GTECH 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.82%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.38%)
PACE 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
PRL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.46%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.82%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3%)
TPL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.03%)
TPLP 20.08 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.36%)
TREET 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
TRG 78.62 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.64%)
UNITY 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.24%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.95%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 45.1 (1.1%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 276.2 (1.87%)
KSE100 41,967 Increased By 413.7 (1%)
KSE30 16,054 Increased By 177.3 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Indian cricketers break 129-year-old batting record

AFP 09 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: An Indian cricket team broke a 129-year-old first-class record as nine batsmen hit half-centuries in the domestic Ranji Trophy.

Bengal amassed a mammoth 773 for 7 declared on Wednesday in the first innings of their quarter-final against Jharkhand in Bangalore.

Two batsmen scored centuries – Sudip Gharami top-scoring with 186 – while the other seven that took to the crease all passed fifty.

Their innings beat a first-class record that had stood since 1893, when a touring Australian side made eight half-centuries in an 843-run innings against a combined team from Oxford and Cambridge universities in Portsmouth, England.

“What a team, what an effort! Proud to be a part of it,” batsman Manoj Tiwary, who scored 73, wrote on Twitter.

India’s cricket board hailed Bengal’s feat as a “milestone in first-class cricket”.

India’s Rahul ruled out of South Africa series, Pant to lead

Jharkhand were 212-7 in reply in their first innings, trailing by 561 runs, at lunch on Thursday’s fourth day of the five-day match. The Ranji Trophy is named after Maharaja Ranjitsinhji, an Indian prince who played for England in the 1890s.

Sudip Gharami Indian cricketers Bengal Ranji Trophy

Comments

1000 characters

Indian cricketers break 129-year-old batting record

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Read more stories