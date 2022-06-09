ANL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.88%)
Eurozone stocks drop before ECB update

AFP 09 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Eurozone stock markets fell at the open Thursday with all eyes on the outcome of the European Central Bank’s latest monetary policy meeting.

Frankfurt’s DAX index dropped 0.6 percent to 14,359.69 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent to 6,418.03.

The euro steadied against the dollar and pound.

The ECB is Thursday expected to announce the end date to its bond-buying stimulus, as concerns over the accelerating pace of inflation in the eurozone grip policymakers.

Stocks, oil prices rise on China boost

The stop is a prelude to the ECB hiking interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

Outside the eurozone, London’s FTSE 100 index opened with a loss of 0.4 percent at 7,563.71 points.

