ANL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.59%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.64%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 75.18 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (4%)
BOP 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.95%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.69%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.02%)
KOSM 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.36%)
MLCF 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PRL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.82%)
TELE 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.9%)
TPL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.16%)
TPLP 19.97 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (5.77%)
TREET 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.75%)
UNITY 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.61%)
WAVES 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.95%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 45.8 (1.11%)
BR30 15,063 Increased By 270.3 (1.83%)
KSE100 41,979 Increased By 425.9 (1.03%)
KSE30 16,058 Increased By 181.1 (1.14%)
Jun 09, 2022
Brent oil may rise to $125.74

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a resistance at $124.33 per barrel and rise to $125.74. The resistance is identified...
Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a resistance at $124.33 per barrel and rise to $125.74.

The resistance is identified as the 138.2% projection level of the uptrend from $116.02.

Experience indicates that once a trend extends to its 138.2% level, it is highly likely to develop further towards 161.8% level.

Signal of a further gain comes from a possible reversal of the downtrend from $125.28, which is just a few steps away.

Brent oil biased to rise to $122.25

The current correction triggered by $124.33 is expected to be shallow, probably limited to a support zone of $122.45-$122.91.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a key resistance at $123.01.

This is a milestone in the uptrend development, as the trend is more likely to extend to $139.13.

A realistic target is $129.17.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave iii, which could quickly drive the price into $129.17-$133.39 range.

