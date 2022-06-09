Brent oil may rise to $125.74

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a resistance at $124.33 per barrel and rise to $125.74.

The resistance is identified as the 138.2% projection level of the uptrend from $116.02.

Experience indicates that once a trend extends to its 138.2% level, it is highly likely to develop further towards 161.8% level.

Signal of a further gain comes from a possible reversal of the downtrend from $125.28, which is just a few steps away.

Brent oil biased to rise to $122.25

The current correction triggered by $124.33 is expected to be shallow, probably limited to a support zone of $122.45-$122.91.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a key resistance at $123.01.

This is a milestone in the uptrend development, as the trend is more likely to extend to $139.13.

A realistic target is $129.17.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave iii, which could quickly drive the price into $129.17-$133.39 range.