ANL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.88%)
ASC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 75.21 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (4.04%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.67%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.5%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.41%)
KEL 2.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.02%)
KOSM 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.36%)
MLCF 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.05%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.58%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.82%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.37%)
TPL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.03%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (6.46%)
TREET 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.75%)
UNITY 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.61%)
WAVES 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.95%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 47.2 (1.15%)
BR30 15,075 Increased By 281.8 (1.9%)
KSE100 41,974 Increased By 420.8 (1.01%)
KSE30 16,059 Increased By 182.1 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech, real estate stocks drag Indian shares lower

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares extended losses to a fifth session on Thursday and stocks across sectors dropped as global investor mood turned dour over worries that more rate hikes and a faster pace of tightening by central banks might hamper economic growth.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.41% at 16,286.75, as of 0354 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.45% to 54,652.60.

If losses hold, both indexes will log a loss for a fifth consecutive session.

Most major sub-indexes were trading lower early on Thursday with technology stocks falling 0.9%, while real estate stocks were down 0.8%.

Indian shares fall

On Wednesday, in a widely expected move, the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 50 basis points just a month after an unscheduled 40 basis point repo rate hike in May, signalling stricter tightening ahead to fight soaring inflation.

On Thursday, Asian shares also fell with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipping 0.39% ahead of a key meeting of the European Central Bank.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tech, real estate stocks drag Indian shares lower

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Read more stories