BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 08, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 08, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,553.16
High:                      41,620.71
Low:                        41,391.9
Net Change:                    15.25
Volume (000):                 73,399
Value (000):               3,653,556
Makt Cap (000)         1,651,885,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,571.99
NET CH                     (-) 72.95
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,072.57
NET CH                     (+) 49.60
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,119.32
NET CH                     (-) 60.28
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,231.10
NET CH                     (+) 52.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,666.84
NET CH                      (+) 4.34
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,241.90
NET CH                     (+) 18.76
------------------------------------
As on:                  08-June-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Cement Index BR Oil and Gas Index

