Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 08, 2022). ==================================== BR...
09 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 08, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,553.16
High: 41,620.71
Low: 41,391.9
Net Change: 15.25
Volume (000): 73,399
Value (000): 3,653,556
Makt Cap (000) 1,651,885,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,571.99
NET CH (-) 72.95
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,072.57
NET CH (+) 49.60
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,119.32
NET CH (-) 60.28
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,231.10
NET CH (+) 52.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,666.84
NET CH (+) 4.34
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,241.90
NET CH (+) 18.76
------------------------------------
As on: 08-June-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments