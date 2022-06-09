KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 08, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,553.16 High: 41,620.71 Low: 41,391.9 Net Change: 15.25 Volume (000): 73,399 Value (000): 3,653,556 Makt Cap (000) 1,651,885,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,571.99 NET CH (-) 72.95 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,072.57 NET CH (+) 49.60 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,119.32 NET CH (-) 60.28 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,231.10 NET CH (+) 52.58 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,666.84 NET CH (+) 4.34 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,241.90 NET CH (+) 18.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-June-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

