ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.4%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
ASL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.41%)
AVN 72.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.22%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
GTECH 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.5%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.05%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.64%)
TREET 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
TRG 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.07%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
WAVES 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,121 Increased By 1.6 (0.04%)
BR30 14,811 Increased By 18 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,595 Increased By 41.4 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,897 Increased By 20.6 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF June & July 2022
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
-               -             -                 -
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates.

In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

T+2 System PSX Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

Comments

1000 characters

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories