Australia win toss, ask Sri Lanka to bat in second T20

COLOMBO: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to field first against Sri Lanka in their second Twenty20 match Wednesday, hot on the heels of a thumping 10-wicket victory in the first contest.

Finch announced one change with Jhye Richardson replacing pacer Mitchell Starc against Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka, who chose to field an unchanged team.

Australian openers David Warner and Finch smashed half-centuries to beat Sri Lanka in 14 overs on Tuesday after Josh Hazlewood’s spell restricted the hosts to 128 all out.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood