ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
ASL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
AVN 72.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
GGGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.62%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TPLP 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.64%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.39%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9 (0.22%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 134.1 (0.91%)
KSE100 41,553 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,877 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Indies win toss, bat against Pakistan in first ODI

AFP 08 Jun, 2022

MULTAN: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat in the first day-night international against Pakistan in Multan on Wednesday.

The tourists brought Romario Shepherd and Rovman Powell into the squad that beat the Netherlands in their last ODI at Amstelveen on Saturday.

For Pakistan 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris makes his one-day international debut, while spinning all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz return after missing the Australian series in April through injury.

The three-match series is part of One-Day Super League – qualification round of the 2023 World Cup – in which each match carries ten points.

Stifling Pakistan heat is no sweat for West Indies, says skipper

The other two matches will be on Friday and Sunday – also in Multan.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Junior

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

West Indies Shadab Khan Nicholas Pooran Multan cricket stadium Rovman Powell

Comments

1000 characters

West Indies win toss, bat against Pakistan in first ODI

World Bank approves $258mn funding to support Pakistan's healthcare sector

Rupee makes recovery against US dollar during intra-day trading

FY23: World Bank projects economic slowdown in Pakistan, says growth will be 4%

Oil prices advance despite US inventory rise

PIA restores flight operations to Kuala Lumpur

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Govt takes step to rein in current expenditure

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

Read more stories